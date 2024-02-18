RGIA tops on-time performance for four airlines in January 2024

February 18, 2024 05:25 am | Updated 05:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

In January 2024, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) achieved the highest on-time performance (OTP) ratings for four airlines: SpiceJet, Air Vistara, AIX Connect, and Akasa Air. The information was disclosed in the monthly performance report released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the report, the RGIA demonstrated an OTP of 79.3% for Akasa Air, 77.9% for Vistara, 65.7% for AIX Connect, and 60.1% for SpiceJet. Hyderabad secured the second position for Alliance Air and IndiGo, while it took the third spot for Air India.

The report encompassed OTP data for domestic airlines at four major metro airports: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. Across all four airports, Akasa Air claimed the top spot with an OTP of 71.8%, followed by Vistara at 67.8%, IndiGo at 60.3%, AIX Connect at 59.8%, Alliance Air at 51%, Air India at 47.6%, and SpiceJet at 37.9%.

When considering individual airlines, Air India achieved the highest OTP at Bangalore (50.6%), followed by Delhi (50.1%), Hyderabad (49.6%), and Mumbai (42.6%). Alliance Air led in Bangalore with an OTP of 73.7%, followed by Hyderabad (61.7%), Mumbai (50.9%), and Delhi (25.45). SpiceJet secured the top position in Hyderabad with an OTP of 60.1%, followed by Bangalore (36.4%), Mumbai (36.1%), and Delhi (32.6%).

IndiGo claimed the first position in Bangalore with an OTP of 68.2%, followed by Hyderabad (67.4%), Delhi (64.1%), and Mumbai (40.9%). Vistara dominated Hyderabad with an OTP of 77.9%, followed by Bangalore (72.9%), Delhi (68.8%), and Mumbai (62.2%). AIX Connect also topped the list in Hyderabad with an OTP of 65.7%, followed by Bangalore (62.5%), Delhi (60.9%), and Mumbai (40.2%). Akasa Air secured the first position in Hyderabad with an OTP of 79.3%, followed by Bangalore (78.7%), Mumbai (67.6%), and Delhi (61.3%).