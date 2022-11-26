RGIA to have international departures from main terminal Monday onwards

November 26, 2022 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport has announced that the international departure terminal has move back to the main terminal and the new departure hall will be operational from November 28, 1 p.m. onwards. Airlines have been instructed to inform the passengers about the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first International flight SV-753  will take off from the new departure hall at 5.30 p.m. With the opening of this new international departure hall, the existing Interim International Departure Terminal (IIDT) will be decommissioned. Passengers have been advised to note the change and visit the airport website www.hyderabad.aero for any further information or contact the airport information desk  at +91-40-66546370.

The airport has made adequate arrangements of information dissemination across all passenger touch points of the airport. Communication is also being done through the airport’s social media platforms., said a press release on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US