RGIA to have international departures from main terminal Monday onwards

November 26, 2022 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport has announced that the international departure terminal has move back to the main terminal and the new departure hall will be operational from November 28, 1 p.m. onwards. Airlines have been instructed to inform the passengers about the development.

The first International flight SV-753  will take off from the new departure hall at 5.30 p.m. With the opening of this new international departure hall, the existing Interim International Departure Terminal (IIDT) will be decommissioned. Passengers have been advised to note the change and visit the airport website www.hyderabad.aero for any further information or contact the airport information desk  at +91-40-66546370.

The airport has made adequate arrangements of information dissemination across all passenger touch points of the airport. Communication is also being done through the airport’s social media platforms., said a press release on Friday.

