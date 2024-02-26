RGIA sees 14% rise in passenger traffic in January: AAI

February 26, 2024 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Airports Authority of India (AAI) revealed a substantial increase in passenger traffic at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in January.

According to its monthly data, the total number of international and domestic passengers reached 21.8 lakh, marking a 14% rise compared to January 2023, which recorded 19.1 lakh passengers.

Breaking down the passenger figures for January 2024, RGIA hosted 17.9 lakh domestic passengers and 3.8 lakh international passengers. In contrast, January 2023 saw 15.7 lakh domestic passengers and 3.3 lakh international passengers.

The total aircraft movements at RGIA reached 15,308 in January 2024, reflecting an 11.2% increase from the 13,765 movements in January 2023. Specifically, there were 12,879 domestic movements and 2,429 international movements in January 2024.

In terms of freight, RGIA handled a total of 12,190 Metric Tonnes (MT) in January 2024, indicating a 14.1% increase from the 10,681 MT recorded in January 2023. Domestic freight accounted for 5,552 MT, while international freight amounted to 6,639 MT.

The report additionally featured information about Begumpet airport. In January 2024, the airport recorded a total of 762 domestic and international passengers, signifying a notable increase from the 75 passengers tallied in January 2023. Aircraft movements at Begumpet airport for January 2024 reached 182, indicating a considerable 65.9% upsurge from the 61 movements reported in January 2023.