RGIA opens new international arrival hall

December 08, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport operationalised its new international arrival hall spread across 12,715 sqm area with indoor landscape, water bodies, and designed feature walls. It is equipped with two sets of elevators, escalators and staircases leading from the existing immigration zone to the new baggage reclaim hall, to integrate it with the existing and new buildings. The newly built baggage reclaim hall houses five baggage reclaim belts with dual feeds and 10 in-line screening machines to improve the baggage delivery time. For the guests of the passengers, a new meter-greeter space, spread across 3500 sqm outside the arrival hall has also been added. A new walk-through duty-free space with leading global brands and products will further enrich the passenger experience like never before, said a press release on Thursday.