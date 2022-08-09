RGIA now has EV charging and bio-fuel stations

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has launched two sustainable initiatives, an EV (Electric Vehicle) charging station at main car park and a bio-diesel filling station at the Public Transportation Center (PTC).

The ‘fast-charging’ station is accessible to all EV users and with 30 KW, it can charge a four-wheeler from empty to full in about an hour. The charging station is app-based and compatible for use through Android and IOS App mobile devices, informed an official spokesperson on Tuesday.

The EV stations are to encourage use of electric vehicles making the airport an enabler of clean energy as it prevents pollution, maintains an optimum level of ambient noise around the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) premises and improves the Air Quality Index (AQI).

A bio-diesel filling station that can run any conventional, unmodified diesel engine has also been recently introduced. Biodiesel is 11% oxygen by weight and contains no sulphur. It produces approximately 80% lesser CO2(carbon dioxide) and almost 100% lesser SO2 (sulphur dioxide) emissions.

The use of biodiesel can extend the life of diesel engines because it lubricates better than petroleum diesel, while diesel consumption, auto ignition, power output, and engine torque remain unaffected. It also has a cleansing effect on engine wall.

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said the aim is to become a zero-carbon emission airport through these eco-friendly measures. Sustainable fuel plays a significant role in reducing emissions and the availability to deliver such fuel solutions will accelerate our efforts in conserving the environment in and around the airport, he added, according to the release.