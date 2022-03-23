RGIA has generated 8.41 lakh jobs, says study

RGIA has contributed to 8,40,800 jobs (0.18% of national employment and 2.4% of then Andhra Pradesh’s employment in 2009 -10) including 13,500 directly contributed jobs, 119.6 thousand indirectly contributed jobs through supply chain and another 707.7 thousand jobs through tourism and investment.

This was as per the assessment made by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) after taking up a socio-economic impact of Hyderabad Airport. The study forecasts that the ongoing Airport City’s development activities will contribute ₹ 1,67,000 crore in income to the national GDP and also contribute 15,837 jobs during the construction phase both directly and indirectly, said an official spokesperson on Wednesday.

The study stated that in 2023-24, Airport City’s Operations will contribute $93,000 crore (direct + indirect -flow-on impact) in income to the national GDP and will create 56,186 jobs. In the past, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) construction activities contributed 121.7 thousand jobs - 9,317 directly contributed jobs and 112.4 thousand indirect, the release added.