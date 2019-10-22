RFCL to start urea production from March 2020

At long last, natural gas, the main component for the production of fertilizers, has reached the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) here, rekindling hope of commercial production around next March or April.

Since RFCL is a gas-based plant, the authorities have signed an agreement with Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) for the supply of two million standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD) of natural gas for a period of 20 years. The GSPC India Transco limited (GITL) has completed laying of 365-km gas pipleline from Kakinada to Ramagundam via Manthani. Incidentally, the delay in supply of gas had cast its impact on production of fertilizers as almost all constructions, installations and civil works were completed at the project.

With the supply of gas reaching the plant, the authorities are confident of starting commercial production of fertilizers such as ammonia and urea anytime in March/ April 2020.

The RFCL was incorporated on February 17, 2015, for setting up gas-based urea manufacturing plant at Ramagundam under the government’s initiative to revive closed unit of the Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCI). It is a joint venture company of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) (26 % equity), Engineers India limited (26 %), Fertilizer Corporation of India limited (11 %), government of Telangana (11 %), GAIL India limited (14.3 %) and HTAS consortium (11.7 %).

With natural gas reaching the battery station, the pre-commissioning and commissioning activities are under progress.

Raw water treatment plant, RO-DM plant, cooling water system and plant air system has been commissioned and utility boiler has been mechanically completed. The RFCL comes with state-of-the-art technology, taking into account environmental norms.

The State government is providing about 0.55 tmc of water to the plant from Sripada Yellampalli Project covering a distance of 27 km. The water is being stored in RFCL reservoir. Transco has already powered the switchyard of the plant.