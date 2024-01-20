RFC mishap survivor on ventilator support; Police yet to make arrests

January 20, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The president of a software company who sustained injuries in a mishap at Ramoji Film City on Thursday night is being kept on a ventilator at a private hospital. He was rushed to the hospital in Malakpet along with the CEO on January 18 by the company staffers in their car. The company staff claimed in their complaint to the Abdullapurmet police that the management of Ramoji Film City did not provide an ambulance even after about 20 minutes after the mishap in which the two persons were gravely injured.

On the night of January 18, the employees and heads of Vistex Asia-Pacific Pvt Ltd, a software firm located in Madhapur, were celebrating the company’s silver-jubilee at the venue known as Lime Light Gardens in the film city.

In his complaint to the police, executive director of the firm Janakiram Raju Kalidindi noted that the accident happened during a stunt arranged by the event manager. CEO of the firm 56-year-old Sanjay Shah, and 52-year-old president of the firm Raju Datla, were suspended above the stage in a box made with iron and wood panelling. “While they were being brought down, one of the cables holding the box snapped. The two men fell from a height of about 20 feet,” said the complainant.

Inspector of Abdullapurmet police A. Manmohan said that Sanjay Shah sustained injuries on his hands and legs and Raju Datla sustained a head injury. “Mr. Shah succumbed to injuries during the early hours of January 19 and Mr. Datla, remains unconscious as of Saturday night,” said the Inspector. Sources from the hospital confirmed that Mr. Datla has been kept on ventilator support.

The Abdullapurmet police, who booked cases of negligence under Section 304-A of the IPC against the Ramoji Film City management, have sent letters to start a probe into the case. “We have written to the concerned departments to ascertain the allegations. We are also waiting the autopsy report of Mr. Shah,” added the officials.

FIR of the case has named Usha Kiran Events of Ramoji Film City, senior event manager of the film city Rittik Chatterjee, chief manager of safety department G. Uday Kiran, RFC contractor for special effects S. Suresh Babu, rope operator S. Durga Sateesh and others as accused in the case.