Revolt in Congress party taken roots in CM’s Kodangal, says KTR

Published - October 27, 2024 06:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao with Congress and other parties leaders from Kodangal who joined BRS in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has stated that a revolt in the Congress party has begun in the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Kodangal constituency, as people there are strongly opposing the establishment of a pharmaceutical company there.

Speaking after admitting former Congress MPP of the constituency Dayakar Reddy, Narmada of BSP and their followers to BRS here on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao said when in Opposition Mr. Revanth Reddy had opposed the establishment of Pharma City on the outskirts of Hyderabad. However, he was pushing for the establishment of a pharmaceutical company in Kodangal despite the fact that local people were strongly opposing the company.

Instead of irrigating the entire Kodangal constituency under Palamuru-Rangareddy project with comparatively lesser cost, the Chief Minister had taken up a new lift irrigation project with high cost only for the sake of commissions, he alleged. Further, the irony was that the contract of the project was given to Megha Engineering, which was at the receiving end of Mr. Revanth Reddy till recently, and also the Raghava Constructions of Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy, he said.

At a time when the State was witnessing protests, dharnas and rasta rokos from Adilabad to Alampur, several Ministers were busy with foreign country visits, Mr. Rama Rao said. Unable to find remedies to improve the revenue of the State Government, which was on the decline immediately after the Congress took over the reigns, it was resorting to misuse of power by using the State Government helicopter for the election campaign in the neighbouring States, he alleged.

