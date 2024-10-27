GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revolt in Congress party taken roots in CM’s Kodangal, says KTR

Published - October 27, 2024 06:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao with Congress and other parties leaders from Kodangal who joined BRS in Hyderabad on Saturday.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao with Congress and other parties leaders from Kodangal who joined BRS in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has stated that a revolt in the Congress party has begun in the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Kodangal constituency, as people there are strongly opposing the establishment of a pharmaceutical company there.

Speaking after admitting former Congress MPP of the constituency Dayakar Reddy, Narmada of BSP and their followers to BRS here on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao said when in Opposition Mr. Revanth Reddy had opposed the establishment of Pharma City on the outskirts of Hyderabad. However, he was pushing for the establishment of a pharmaceutical company in Kodangal despite the fact that local people were strongly opposing the company.

Instead of irrigating the entire Kodangal constituency under Palamuru-Rangareddy project with comparatively lesser cost, the Chief Minister had taken up a new lift irrigation project with high cost only for the sake of commissions, he alleged. Further, the irony was that the contract of the project was given to Megha Engineering, which was at the receiving end of Mr. Revanth Reddy till recently, and also the Raghava Constructions of Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy, he said.

At a time when the State was witnessing protests, dharnas and rasta rokos from Adilabad to Alampur, several Ministers were busy with foreign country visits, Mr. Rama Rao said. Unable to find remedies to improve the revenue of the State Government, which was on the decline immediately after the Congress took over the reigns, it was resorting to misuse of power by using the State Government helicopter for the election campaign in the neighbouring States, he alleged.

Published - October 27, 2024 06:17 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.