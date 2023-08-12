‘Revolt and relegate’ campaign against BRS and BJP, says Congress

August 12, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

Announcing its onslaught on the BRS government as the election mood is all set to engulf Telangana, the Congress has launched its campaign against the government with the theme “Thiragabadadham – Tharimikodadam”, which translates as ‘revolt and relegate’.

A meeting of senior leaders presided by AICC incharge Manickam Tagore and attended by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and others decided to take this message to 12,000 plus gram sabhas and 3,000 plus division meetings apart from touching 75 lakh plus households through door-to-door initiative with a commitment to bring about change.

The campaign would see over 10,000 plus Congress leaders and cadre directly reaching voters with the aim to highlight issues concerning the citizens under the BRS’s tenure and present a platform for citizens to voice their discontent.

At the heart of the campaign would be the unveiling of a comprehensive chargesheet against the BRS-BJP governments, outlining instances of mismanagement, policy failures, and unfulfilled promises. This chargesheet will serve as a testament to the concerns accumulated during the government’s tenure.

Missed call campaign

TPCC president Mr. Revanth Reddy urged all the people from all walks of life to rally behind the “Thiragabadadham - Tharimikodadam” postcard and missed call movement. Each postcard will symbolise a citizen’s dissatisfaction with the present administration, he said. A dedicated phone line with the number 7661 899 899 has also been launched to register support for the campaign.

Chargesheets

As part of the campaign, a public court - a symbolic event that mimics courtroom proceeding -- would be conducted. Telangana Congress leaders will present charges against the BRS government by assuming the roles of prosecutors and witnesses. A “resolving judgement” to oust the present administration and pave the way for a responsive and responsible government would be read out, the Congress leaders announced.

During the ‘Public Court’ programme in all the incumbent opposition constituencies, a chargesheet will be released against the sitting MLAs of the BRS.

Post launch, the Congress cadre carrying the torch of change, through a door-to-door initiative, will deliver the chargesheet and postcards to more than 75 Lakh households across the State. This will be along with the local meetings covering 12,000 plus villages and 3,000 divisions and they would serve as forums to discuss the chargesheet.

The Congress termed the BRS ‘BJP Rishtedar Samiti’ and the BJP as ‘Brasht Jhumla Party’ and expose their friendship to people. The leaders said both parties deceived the State and the country and they should be taught a lesson.

The Congress meeting also decided to honour the late balladeer Gaddar instituting awards to poets and writers in his name. A statue of Gaddar should be erected on Tank Bund to pay respects to him for his contribution to the Telangana movement and social change, the meeting said.