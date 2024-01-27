Revival of tradition at Raj Bhavan as Telangana Chief Minister attends ‘At Home’

January 27, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Republic Day at Telangana’s Raj Bhavan marked a momentous occasion that had not been witnessed in years. On Friday evening, the Governor’s official residence hosted an ‘At Home’ ceremony, which saw the presence of all State Cabinet Ministers, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Among the Ministers present were Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Environment and Forest Minister Konda Surekha, Housing Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, and several MLAs.

The atmosphere at the dining table on the lawn was vibrant, with the Governor engaged in animated conversations with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other Ministers. Furthermore, the Governor also interacted with freedom fighters, Padma awardees, MLAs, and other guests present at the gathering.

“This time, the invitation was extended to all 119 MLAs serving in the State Legislative Assembly,” confirmed an official from the Raj Bhavan.

In addition to the political figures, the event hosted the attendance of prominent bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta, and several senior IAS and IPS officers. Senior defence personnel also graced the ceremony.