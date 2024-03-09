ADVERTISEMENT

Revision of pay for TSRTC workers

March 09, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday announced a revision of pay with a fitment of 21% to employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

The revision, calculated every four years, and long overdue, will come into effect from April 1 this year.

Mr. Prabhakar, said that the arrears would be calculated and given to workers at the time of their retirement. The move is expected to annually cost the government ₹418.11 crore. A total of 53,071 TSRTC employees would benefit from the move.

TSRTC unions have been demanding that the pay revision due in 2017, and 2021 be paid to them. The demand was also a part of the 2019 TSRTC employees’ strike.

Unions, soon after the announcement, welcomed the move, but also reminded the government that the grievances of the employees must be looked into and addressed.

