GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revision of pay for TSRTC workers

March 09, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday announced a revision of pay with a fitment of 21% to employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

The revision, calculated every four years, and long overdue, will come into effect from April 1 this year.

Mr. Prabhakar, said that the arrears would be calculated and given to workers at the time of their retirement. The move is expected to annually cost the government ₹418.11 crore. A total of 53,071 TSRTC employees would benefit from the move.

TSRTC unions have been demanding that the pay revision due in 2017, and 2021 be paid to them. The demand was also a part of the 2019 TSRTC employees’ strike.

Unions, soon after the announcement, welcomed the move, but also reminded the government that the grievances of the employees must be looked into and addressed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.