Revision of land rates essential before acquisition

The High Court interim orders setting aside of the revision of land rates by the Collector of Siddipet got the attention of the administration as well as land oustees across the state. The Court decision will have serious ramifications on both the government and the oustees.

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao in his 19-page interim orders setting aside orders of the Siddipet Collector pointed out where the administration went wrong in finalising the land rates. The judge suspended the Collector’s orders while passing interim orders on a writ petition filed by Narasimha Reddy and others of Vemulaghat village.

“One of the objects of the Act is to ensure a comprehensive compensation package for the land owners on a scientific method of calculation of market value of the land. Section 26 of the Act which deals with the determination of market value of the land by Collector says in clause (a) to sub-section (1) thereof market value specified under the Indian Stamps Act 1899 for registration of sale deeds in the area where the land is situated is one criteria for assessing and determination of market value,” the judge observed.

Market value

“Explanation 1 to Section 26 states that average sale price referred to in clause (b) shall be determined taking into account the sale deeds of registered for similar type of area in the nearby village or vicinity area during the immediately preceding three years.” “Thus the revision of market value and updation of market value by the Collector is to be undertaken before the initiation of land acquisition proceedings under the Act.Obviously this requirement is stipulated so that the land losers will know what is the market value prevalent on the date of issuance of notification for acquisition without there being any uncertainty to avoid any controversy at the time determination of compensation.”

“But under proviso to sub-section (6) of Section 47 A of the Stamp Act, 1899, in case the sale deed is executed by the State government, it ‘shall be taken as market value.’ So in such contingency, the rate mentioned in the sale deed executed by the government shall be the market value and nothing else.”

“So under Section 26 (1)(a) of the Act read with proviso to subsection (6) to Section 47-A of the Stamp Act, 1899, the market value of ₹6 lakh per acre for lands in Vemulaghat village as per Ex.P.6, being higher than any other sale transaction it out to have preferred and applied by the committee for revision of market value of lands in Vemulaghat,” observed Justice Ramachandra Rao.

“When the land is being compulsorily taken away from a person, he is entitled to the highest value which similar land in the locality is shown to have fetched in a bona fide transaction entered into between willing purchase and a willing seller near about the time of the acquisition. It is not desirable to take an average of various sale deeds placed before the authority/ court for fixing fair compensation,” the Justice opined. Former deputy chief minister and Congress senior leader C. Damodar Rajanarasimha who visited Vemualghat village on Sunday explained the interim orders issued by the High Court and expressed confidence that the oustees will get justice from the court.