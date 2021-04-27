Revised pay scales to employees from next month!

HYDERABAD

27 April 2021 23:03 IST

Once the file is approved formally, the process will take two weeks, says an official

It will be some more days for the employees and pensioners of the State Government to take home their revised salaries which saw a significant hike.

The government is yet to complete some formalities pertaining to fixation of the salary structure of employees in different categories for preparing salary bills which will be submitted to treasury/Pay and Accounts Office. The process starts with upgradation of service records of employees with new pay scales and this will be followed by preparation of reports by drawing and disbursement officers in different departments.

The employee-wise lists prepared department-wise will thereafter be sent to the treasury offices or pay and accounts office. Once these details are recorded after due verification by the officials concerned, the government will be in a position to prepare salary bills of employees. Procedure has to be followed in the revision of pension too, but the process is said to be much easier as it would be done at the level of pension payment offices with the available software.

Advertising

Advertising

The procedure however is said to be delayed as the formal orders announcing the pay revision of different categories of the staff are not issued. The draft guidelines of the revised salaries had been prepared by the departments concerned, but the final orders are yet to come out. As the deadline for submission of the new salary bills ended after third week of this month, the government was understood to have sent bills with old pay scales to the offices concerned.

Senior officials said the process would be initiated after formal orders on the pay revision are issued. “Once the file is approved, from that point it will take two weeks,” a senior official told The Hindu. It may be recalled that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced 30% fitment to employees who had been awaiting implementation of the pay revision for almost three years.

The 30% fitment hike announced by the Chief Minister is significant in that it was announced after the Pay Revision Commission headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal recommended 7.5% hike with an estimated additional expenditure of over ₹2,200 crore annually on the State ex-chequer. Moreover, the Chief Minister made the announcement at a time when the State was facing severe financial crisis following drop in revenues on account of COVID pandemic.