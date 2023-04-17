Revise Regional Ring Road alignment, BJP leader tells State govt.

April 17, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy demanded the State government to shift the Regional Ring Road 22 kms away, beyond East and North side of Yadagirigutta, from the current position to protect the livelihoods of hundreds of micro and small farmers.

Farmers of these villages are on agitation path for the past few months opposing acquisition of lands for RRR, he said after interacting with them in Raigiri, Erramballi, Proddutur, Mandapur and Varkatpalli villages. The present alignment of RRR would cause dislocation of farmers on a large scale and would make their lives miserable as they had already ceded their lands for construction of canals for Baswapur Reservoir, high tension lines, and bypass road for NH 163.

Mr. Reddy said that most farmers living in this area own half or one acre of land and it’s their only source of livelihood. The compensation being offered is a pittance, he said. “The financial compensation would not help farmers even to buy 100 square yards,” he lamented. The BJP leader suggested building the RRR in the route of Choutuppal, Motakondur and Alair, 42 kms away from Hyderabad Outer Ring Road.