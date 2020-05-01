Review petition against SC order

The State government will shortly file a review petition against the judgement of the Constitutional Bench of Supreme Court striking down cent per cent reservation in teacher posts in the Scheduled Areas.

In tune with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision, the government is going ahead to file the petition with thorough supporting material, said Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod. She reviewed the preparation of the petition with Tribal Welfare Commissioner Christina Z. Chongthu and Additional Director V. Sarveshwar Reddy.

Ms. Rathod said the government was taking legal opinion and the views of experts, public representatives and elders of tribal groups with a view to ensure that the petition took utmost care of the interests of tribal teachers. The government will not compromise on the interests of tribals.

She also said the government order on reservation of teacher posts to tribals was issued in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2000. Therefore, the petition was being prepared in coordination by governments of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.