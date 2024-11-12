 />
Review meeting held to check Maoist activities along Telangana’s border with Chhattisgarh

Published - November 12, 2024 12:05 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Director General of Police Jitender held a review meeting with the police officials of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts at the ITC guest house in Sarapaka of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday (November 11, 2024).

| Photo Credit: @TelanganaDGP

Telangana Director General of Police Jitender has called for concerted efforts by police officials working in the areas along Telangana’s border with Chhattisgarh in coordination with their counterparts in the neighbouring State to check Maoist activities and prevent untoward incidents in the Agency areas.

The DGP was speaking at a review meeting with the police officials of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts at the ITC guest house in Sarapaka of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday (November 11, 2024) evening, as per a press release.

The coordination meeting was attended by DGP (Intelligence) B. Shivdhar Reddy, IGP Multi Zone-I, Hyderabad, Chandrasekhar Reddy, and senior officials from the Greyhounds, the anti-naxal force of the Telangana police, the CRPF and other security wings.

The DGP said the Central and State governments are implementing various welfare schemes with a thrust on education, health, transport and other sectors in the Agency areas.

“The top leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) are trying to carryout disruptive activities to obstruct development in the Agency areas for their selfish interests,” he added.

