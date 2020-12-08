Revert to old system of property registration: HC to govt.

HYDERABAD

08 December 2020

Court keen on safeguarding data uploaded on Dharani: CJ

Telangana High Court on Tuesday suggested to State government to revive registration of non-agricultural properties by continuing the old procedures.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy mooted this idea while hearing a batch of PIL and writ petitions relating to Dharani portal. However, no specific instruction was passed and the petitions were posted to Thursday for next hearing.

The suggestion came from the bench with Advocate General B.S. Prasad, during presentation of arguments, observing that the bench’s order staying registration of non-agricultural properties was causing inconvenience to many people. Responding to the remark, the Chief Justice observed that “nothing stopped the government from beginning the registration of non-agricultural properties”.

The government was at liberty to begin the registration of properties by adhering to old procedures, the CJ remarked. Since the adjudication of the petitions linked to Dharani portal was likely to take long time, the government can think of reverting to old system of registration of properties, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said.

Once the court delivers the verdict, further course of action can be decided, he suggested. Referring to the idea of reviving registration of properties, the CJ said “nobody is doubting the bonafides of government over introducing Dharani portal in registration, mutation and updating of property records”.

The court only wanted to ensure sufficient security precautions were put in place to safeguard the crucial data of citizens to be uploaded on Dharani portal, the CJ said. Former Advocate General and senior counsel D. Prakash Reddy, appearing for one of the petitioners, informed the bench that it was the State government which stopped registration of properties from this September 7.

“The court only stayed collection of crucial details like Aadhar card, caste and family members of the citizens being sought for uploading onto Dharani portal,” he said. The bench said the government can re-start the registration of properties subject to the court’s final judgment.

Citizens, who get properties registered in the interregnum period, can be asked to present details of their properties eventually depending on the court verdict, the bench said. However, the AG sought time to file counter affidavit over the legal grounds like the Dharani portal not being backed by law raised by the petitioners. He said he had to secure instructions from the government over the court’s suggestion.

The court posted the pleas to Thursday for next hearing while extending the earlier order staying collection of Aadhar, caste and other details of family members for registration of non-agricultural properties.