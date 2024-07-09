Revenues from real estate up since December in comparison to sales and registrations in the previous year

Rejecting the concerns that the real estate has been hit in the last few months, government officials have claimed that registrations have seen an upswing and the revenue to the State exchequer from registration of plots and buildings has increased.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the government, unwilling to be quoted, said that income from registrations under GHMC and HMDA has increased since the Congress government took over compared to the previous six months. Since the new government assumed power in December 2023 to the end of June 2023, revenue generated through the registration of plots and buildings is ₹4,670.52.

Seven months before the new government took over, from May 2023 to November 2023, the revenue was ₹4,429.23 crore, an increase of ₹241.29 crore. Compared to the same period last year (December 2022 to June 2023) the revenue is higher by ₹270.86 crore. This was a sign of growth in the real estate sector in Greater Hyderabad, officials explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the total number of registrations in the last seven months is set at 2,18,160, which is higher than 1,93,962 registrations done during the same period last year. That is a 12.5% increase. Officials further said that 54,111 flats have been registered so far this year as against 50,535 flats during the same period last year registering a 7% increase.

From December 7 last year to June 30 this year, the number of building applications granted under GHMC and HMDA is put at 18,077 while the number of building permits given from May 2023 to December 6, 2023 was 17,911.

Similarly, building construction permits approved under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in the seven months were 7,809. Compared to the previous seven months, there was an increase of 13.17%, officials explained. The growth in the real estate sector is despite financial transactions frozen for almost three months due to the Election Code.

Officials further said that the face of the city will change in the coming days with the ambitious Musi River Front Development project taken by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, apart from the expansion of the Metro Rail and the construction of two elevated corridors connecting the national highways from Secunderabad.

The plans to extend the scope of HMDA up to the Regional Ring Road and the government’s focus on constructing the Regional Ring Road will further boost the sector, officials argued.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.