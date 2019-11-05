Revenue Secretary reacts after a day

In an effort to assuage the feelings of employees of the Revenue Department mourning the brutal killing of Abdullapurmet Tahasildar Vijaya Reddy at her office on Monday, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Somesh Kumar on Tuesday communicated to the district collectors to take measures to ensure safety of officers and staff.

“All of us condemn the heinous crime where our Tahsildar has been murdered in most barbaric manner. Our sympathies with the bereaved family. The government and all of us will take all measures to safeguard our officers and staff,” he said in his communication.

Noting that some of the officers, staff and their associations had approached the Collectors, he said: “It is important that you speak to your employees and their associations and give them a sense that in this moment of crisis we are with them. Their issues are being attended on priority.”

The Revenue employees throughout the State boycotted their duties to protest the gruesome killing of Ms. Reddy who was burnt to death at her office on Monday afternoon. The officers and staff of the Revenue Department turned up in huge numbers to participate in the funeral of the slain Tahsildar here on Tuesday.