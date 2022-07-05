Revenue Sadassus from July 15

The State Government has decided to conduct “Revenue Sadassus” to resolve the pending land disputes from July 15.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who reviewed the land related issues with senior officials on Tuesday, took a decision to this effect. He directed the officials concerned to constitute 100 teams to resolve the issues mandal wise.

Teams comprising Joint Collectors, District Revenue Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer, under the supervision of the local MLA, would tour the respective mandals and resolve the issues through meetings.

A meeting to evolve the modalities to be adopted during the exercise would be convened under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister on July 11 at Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s camp office. Ministers, MLAs, district collectors and senior officials would attend the meeting.