Revenue Minister seeks comprehensive report on damages due to heavy rains and floods

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has sought a comprehensive report on the devastation caused by the recent heavy rains in different parts of the State.

Officials should focus on complete assessment of the damage and the funds needed for restoration and rehabilitation of affected families, ensuring that these details are included in reports to be submitted to the Central government. Steps should also be taken to accurately enumerate the losses in flood-affected areas so that they can be incorporated into these reports.

The Minister on Monday reviewed with senior officials about the losses incurred due to the recent heavy rains. He directed the officials concerned to procure the wet grain through Civil Services Corporation paying minimum support price.

Simultaneously, relief measures in the flood-affected areas should be taken up on a war footing and help should be extended to people who suffered losses. The government was committed to extend assistance to the last mile and there was no need for any apprehensions in this direction.

Financial assistance

Officials explained 2to the Minister that the government had declared 33 districts as flood affected and 33 persons lost their lives due to the calamity. Khammam reported six deaths followed by Kothagudem (5), Mulugu (4) and three each on Kiamareddy and Wanaparthy districts, they said. The Minister announced ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the deceased and directed the officials concerned to issue pattas sanctioning Indiramma houses for the families of the victims.

In addition, the government had directed the district collectors to identify the families that lost their houses so that compensation of ₹5 lakh could be handed over to them in addition to sanctioning Indiramma houses.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said the government was providing assistance to the tune of ₹16,500 for each household affected by heavy rain and floods. Steps had been taken to ensure that the amount was transferred online to the affected families without giving scope for any irregularities like interference of middlemen in the process.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced immediate relief of ₹10,000 per family during his visit to the flood-affected areas, but the amount was enhanced to ₹16,500 on humanitarian grounds considering the severity of the impact. Officials concerned were directed to ensure that the enhanced assistance reached the affected families from Monday itself.

The Minister said preliminary estimates indicated that crops over lakhs of acres suffered damages due to the heavy rain and therefore, it was decided to extend immediate assistance of ₹10,000 an acre for the affected farmers. Mr. Srinivas Reddy said discharge of mining wastes into government lands resulted in heavy losses in Suryapet and Palair as free flow of water was obstructed.

He directed the officials concerned to claim compensation from these mining agencies as initial reports indicated that they had discharged wastes to the tune of 18 lakh cubic metres.

