Revenue Minister says steps initiated to strengthen disaster management systems

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy directs officials to prepare State and district-level action plans  

Published - August 30, 2024 05:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has said that the government is taking steps to strengthen the disaster management systems in the State to meet emergency situations and minimise losses of lives and properties in the event of calamities.

The State government is accordingly preparing a comprehensive action plan for the first time in 10 years to tackle the situation arising out of floods. Officials of the departments dealing with emergency situations like floods should prepare State and district-level action plans accordingly, he said.

The Minister held a meeting on disaster management and relief measures with senior officials on Thursday. He wanted the departments concerned to prepare action plans in advance to minimise losses due to floods in Krishna and Godavari basin areas and they were asked to set up a toll-free number of Disaster Management enabling people to lodge their complaints.

Steps should be taken to procure equipment required to tackle emergencies and the departments concerned should be geared up with action plans for tackling the situation.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath explained the steps that were being taken to strengthen the authority. The number of teams working in HYDRAA was enhanced from 30 to 70 while the staff strength increased to 3,500 from 1,800. Mr. Srinivas Reddy has asserted that the government was committed to extending necessary help to the authority and asked the HYDRAA to come up with proposals relating to equipment it would need for effective disaster management.

