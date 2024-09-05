ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister disburses ex-gratia to kin of flood victims

Published - September 05, 2024 04:23 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) handing over two cheques of ₹5 lakh each to the bereaved family members of young agricultural scientist Nunavath Ashwini and her father Mothilal, who died in a flood-related incident on Sunday (September 1, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) handed over two cheques of ₹5 lakh each to the bereaved family members of young agricultural scientist Nunavath Ashwini and her father Mothilal, who died in a flood-related incident on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

The Minister gave away the cheques to Ashwini’s mother and brother at their native village Gangaram Thanda in Karepalli mandal towards ex-gratia payment. He also handed over the Indiramma house sanction letter to them.

Wyra MLA Maloth Ramdas, Khammam Collector Muzammil Khan and others were present.

Earlier, the Minister gave away two cheques for ₹5 lakh each to Sharif and Yusuf, sons of the deceased couple Yakub and Saidabee, in Nayakangudem towards ex-gratia payment as announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the kin of the flood victims.

