Revenue Inspector in ACB net in Hyderabad

Published - June 21, 2024 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested the Revenue Inspector of Nyalkal for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹70,000. The arrest followed a complaint from a resident of Nyalkal Mandal in Sangareddy. According to the ACB, the accused, Sangam Durgaiah, demanded the bribe to process a cheque for the land acquired by the government for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Zaheerabad. The official was arrested and would be produced in the special court for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad, the ACB said.

