Revenue inspector and VRA caught in ACB net 

February 07, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A revenue inspector and a village revenue assistant in Shankarampet mandal tahsildar’s office in Medak district were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh, the ACB reported on Monday.

Nelli Srihari demanded the money, and was receiving it through Chandampet VRA Guduri Talari Suresh Babu, as a favour towards processing a correction in the pattadar passbook of a complainant. The rectification was for a land extent of 0.22 gunta in Sangayapalli village in the mandal.

Both the accused officers were arrested and were being produced before the ACB’s special court for further procedure.

