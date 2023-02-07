Revenue inspector and VRA caught in ACB net 

A revenue inspector and a village revenue assistant in Shankarampet mandal tahsildar’s office in Medak district were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh, the ACB reported on Monday.
Nelli Srihari demanded the money, and was receiving it through Chandampet VRA Guduri Talari Suresh Babu, as a favour towards processing a correction in the pattadar passbook of a complainant. The rectification was for a land extent of 0.22 gunta in Sangayapalli village in the mandal.
Both the accused officers were arrested and were being produced before the ACB’s special court for further procedure.
COMMents
SHARE