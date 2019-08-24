Revenue employees have no plans to protest new Act

Revenue employees and officers’ associations in the State have said that no action plan has been drawn up to protest against the decisions of the government.

The associations’ representatives will seek an appointment to meet the Chief Minister on the proposed new Revenue Act and represent their views on changes and inclusions to be made in the new Act. They have already prepared a draft and it will be submitted to the Chief Minister and they will do their bit in the formulation of the new Act.

The representatives of various associations — State president of Deputy Collectors’ Association V.Latchi Reddy, State president of Telangana Tehsildars Association (TGTA) K.Goutham Kumar, State president of Village Revenue Officers Association Upender Rao and State presidents of the Village Revenue Assistants Association Eshwar and Rajaiah — in a release said that in the last two years, there had been reports in the media that the government was contemplating to abolish the Revenue Department and this gave rise to several misconceptions among the employees.

Round table

“We had earlier organised a round table and clarified that it was only a misconception and the Revenue Department will not be abolished.”

Referring to the discussions that the government was planning to bring a new Revenue Act, the Associations’ representatives said that they welcomed the idea. The employees and officers had also been requesting the government to replace the old and archaic laws in the Revenue Department as they were resulting in problems for people and the employees.

The revenue employees’ only concern is that the proposed new Act should be to the liking of farmers, employees and general public. “ We have no intention of opposing the new Act”.