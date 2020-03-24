Revenue employees flay police high-handedness

Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) has strongly condemned the high-handed behaviour of police towards journalists who were going home after their duty on Monday night.

It was unfortunate that the media persons who were working round-the-clock to create awareness about the spread of COVID-19 and doing their best to overcome the present crisis were targeted by the police.

The TRESA also said that the rude behaviour of police who stopped the vehicles of tahsildars and other Revenue department employees who were working under emergency conditions created anxiety among the employees. The police did not relent even after the journalists and Revenue department employees showed their department and duty identity cards, it said..

TRESA president Vanga Ravinder Reddy and general secretary K.Gautam Kumar in a statement issued here on Tuesday said that the GO issued by the government gave exemption to media persons and employees of essential services to discharge their duties in spite of the lockdown in the State.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao himself categorically stated in his address at the media conference that media persons could go anywhere for coverage of news. Yet it was deplorable that some policemen were behaving in an irresponsible and high-handed manner.

At a time when every one should work unitedly at a crisis time and instead of providing safety and security to people, some policemen were behaving as if they were alone working to curb the spread of COVID-19, they said.

The Association leaders requested the government to respond immediately and take action against policemen concerned and ensure that such incidents would not recur.