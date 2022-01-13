Reveal vacancy list on transfers, demand vets

HYDERABAD

13 January 2022 23:57 IST

More vacancies opened after transfers

Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department of the Telangana government have alleged that the vacancy list for their transfers was not fully opened and the Head of the Department was following procedures that raise doubts.

In a statement here, they said 79 members filled the option forms as per the vacancy list and submitted to the HOD on January 7. The vacancy position was not completely revealed at that time and after the doctors were moved to remote locations as per their choice, the HoD has now opened more vacancies.

Why is the vacancy position still being kept secret, the veterinary surgeons asked and demanded that they should be given fresh options to choose from the complete vacancy position. How can they be posted to remote areas, they asked and said the part-time employees should be first posted in those areas.

Advertising

Advertising

The surgeons in their statement also alleged that spouse cases were not being given priority in the postings violating norms. Those with spouse cases be given top choice as per the rule.