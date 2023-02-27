HamberMenu
Revanth’s yatra for change to resume today

February 27, 2023 04:31 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy during the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra. File.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy during the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

“Yatra for Change”, the padayatra of Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, as part of the “Haath se Haath Jodo yatra” will resume from Parkal constituency on Monday.

The yatra was given a three-day break as Mr. Reddy, along with senior leaders, went to Raipur in Chhattisgarh to participate in the Congress Plenary.

The yatra will resume on Monday from Puligilla village and will lead to a street corner meeting at Parkal town at 7 p.m. It will continue later. The night halt will be at Kasimpalli village in Bhupalapally.

