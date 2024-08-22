Revanth’s three-phase action plan to clear lake encroachments

Notwithstanding aggrieved people seeking legal remedy to the ongoing demolition by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) team, the State Government is in no mood to spare the encroachers who have built palatial houses on Full Tank Level (FTL), buffer zones and those coming under GO 111.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has come up with a three-pronged strategy to give a free hand to HYDRAA. “In the first phase, we are going to clear all encroachments and constructions on the FTL. Next comes the constructions in buffer zone and then in the third phase, all constructions that violate the GO 111 will face action,” Mr. Reddy said in an exclusive interaction with The Hindu editorial team.

The Hindu’s Editor Suresh Nambath, Digital Editor Subhash Kevin Rai, Resident Editor Ravi Reddy, Political Editor R. Ravikanth Reddy and Visual Editor Dinesh Krishnan called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

During a 45-minute interaction, Mr. Reddy listed out his government’s priorities in the next four years, beginning with HYDRAA, establishment of Young India Skill University, and the drive against drug menace. He also spoke about the prevailing political scenario with reference to the merger talk of BRS and where BJP stands.

“I am making it very clear, there is no compromise on my intention to clear lakes of encroachments. I am not going to budge an inch from pressure. We have decided to set things right and I am not going to go back on the decision. HYDRAA has been given a free hand to identify the encroachments and act as per procedure,” he said.

Drive against drugs

“Our fight against drugs will not stop. It is pitiable and heart-rending to see children from the middle class and lower middle classes falling prey to drug consumption. Earlier, it was people from well-to-do families caught consuming drugs. Drugs laced chocolates are available everywhere. By the time, children reach Intermediate, they are addicted to drugs and the parents have a harrowing time,” Mr. Reddy said, adding that there is no compromise on fight against drugs.

The situation is so alarming that students studying in professional colleges, who have got used to consuming drugs, are turning into peddlers and enticing fellow students. “If this situation is not controlled on a war footing, we will face a tough time and India’s future is at stake,” he said.

Coma houses

Mr. Reddy pointed out how in some places, ‘Coma Houses’ are being established by drug consumers and peddlers. “These Coma Houses have youngsters on a high lying motionless after heavy doses of drugs,” he said.

On Young India Skill University, he said that permanent buildings would come up by next year end. “From this year, we are starting the classes from temporary buildings and by next year, more courses will be added. My mission is Young India. This is my slogan and from now onwards everything will be Young India. Sports will also be our focus. The budget for sports infra this year is ₹500 crore. I had visited South Korea and visited the Sports University there to see for myself the infrastructure and how the country has emerged as a sports hub,” he said.

“We have already roped in Jindal Group and Birla Group to support the Sports University,” Mr. Revanth Reddy said pointing out that world-class sports infrastructure will be established. “We don’t have good coaches, but we will bring them in. By 2028 I wish to see sportspersons from Telangana dominating the next Indian Olympic contingent. Sports persons from Telangana should be among the medal winners,” he hoped.

Caste, a thing of the past

On the ambitious Integrated Residential School complexes in each constituency, he said these institutions would change the face of educational facilities in State. “With ₹150 crore allocated for these complexes, students will be able to enjoy top-class facilities. The feeling of isolation and being confined to hostels based on caste would be a thing of the past and students of all communities should pursue education as they grow up,” he said.

Integrating all residential welfare schools and making them into one entity would surely change the outlook of students and it is good for society. The food provided will be hygienic and homely, he said, stating that his government was exploring how it can rope in Hare Krishna Movement.

“They have been providing meals to school students. So, by seeking their support, the students are assured of quality food,” he said. On Sundays, other organisations will be roped in to provide non-vegetarian meals.

Big joint family

On the party affairs, he said Congress was like a big joint family where one person takes the responsibility and everyone gives a helping hand. He said the Congress Government was on course to fulfil all the promises it had made and would improve on the administration.

Stating that BJP is unlikely to improve its presence in the State in the near future, the Chief Minister pointed out that BRS would further weaken. “I stand by my claim that BRS will merge with BJP. Talks had been held before the elections itself and our information that in lieu of merger, KCR and KTR were promised bigger role and posts,” he noted.

On his journey from an independently elected ZPTC and MLC to become MLA from TDP and MP from the Congress, Mr. Revanth Reddy clearly said, “If you have set a goal, you have to identify a ‘villain’ and start fighting against it. I started my fight against the powerful leaders in Mahabubnagar district and later at the State-level,” he added.

The Chief Minister said people had given him much more than he expected and he can’t ask for more. The only way to repay to the people is to not let them down. “I want to leave a mark of my own.”