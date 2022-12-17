Revanth’s team releases data to dismiss allegations

December 17, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

Even as a few senior Congress leaders alleged discrimination against the ‘real Congress’ leaders in the State executive, leaders close to Mr. Revanth Reddy rejected the claims and released data which shows that very few posts were given to those who have come from the TDP.

Senior vice president of the TPCC Mallu Ravi said in a statement that not a single person who formerly belonged to the TDP was accommodated in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and the entire 22 members belonged to the Congress. Similarly, only two out of the 40 in the Pradesh Executive Committee (PEC) are ex-TDP, he pointed out.

Among the vice presidents, only five out of the 24 announced are ex-TDP and among the 84 general secretaries, only five are ex-TDP. In the 26 District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents not a single post has been given to those who joined from the TDP along with Mr. Revanth Reddy. “So where is the discrimination,” he asked. He said social justice is reflected in the posts with 68% of posts given to SC, ST, BC and Minority communities while 32% are from other communities.