Revanth’s supporters to ‘sacrifice’ their posts to save Congress

The ongoing tussle in the Telangana Congress took another interesting turn, with 13 members accommodated in the State Executive and other posts sending their resignation letters to the AICC incharge Manickam Tagore saying that they were ready to sacrifice their posts to ‘save the Congress’.

These resignations were in response to the ‘dissent’ of senior leaders who formed a new group ‘Save Congress’ alleging that posts in the newly constituted Executive Committee were given to those who have joined the party from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with the Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. The resignations are being seen as a political stroke of Mr. Revanth Reddy to counter the allegations levelled by the seniors in the allotment of posts.

Those who signed the letter sent to the AICC secretary include Seethakka (MLA) and Pradesh Executive Committee (PEC) member Vem Narender Reddy; Ch. Vijayaramana Rao, Vajresh Yadav, and Dommati Sambaiah, vice-presidents; Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, DCC president, Karimnagar; Subhash Reddy, Charakonda Venkatesh, Sattu Mallesh, Patel Ramesh Reddy, Shashikala Yadav and Chiluka Madhusudhan Reddy, general secretaries.

In the letter, these leaders argued that they joined the Congress due to their reverence towards Sonia Gandhi who delivered Telangana. “We have been working in the Congress party for the last six years with the sole aim of dislodging the KCR government and also bringing the party back to power in Telangana and the country. Now it is unfortunate that some leaders have targeted us and our efforts for strengthening the party.”

Ms. Seethakka later told reporters that if the posts were the only hindrance for the seniors to raise a revolt against the party leadership they were willing to resign from the posts so that everyone can work together. She said people were with Congress and want the Congress party to be strong and it was necessary that everyone in the party works together. “To respect people’s confidence in us we have sent the letter to AICC secretary resigning from the posts,” she said.

A couple of days ago, senior Congress leaders, who are not happy with the constitution of the PEC, met at CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s residence and decided to form a group ‘Save Congress.’ The ‘rebellious’ leaders included Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy; Sangareddy Legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy; former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarsimha; former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud; former MLAs Kodanda Reddy, A. Maheshwar Reddy and former MLC, Prem Sagar Rao.

