Revanth’s dream project to irrigate Narayanpet, Makthal and Kodangal constituencies will take off soon

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s dream project of irrigating the backward Makthal and Narayanpet districts through the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation scheme will take off soon with the Government all set to invite tenders for the ₹4,350 crore project to be constructed in two phases.

Instead of constructing 38-km long tunnels needed for the project completion, the Government has decided to use the Pressure Main technology as the former would take at least four to five years to complete. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the project in February.

Project envisaged to irrigate one lakh acres in Revanth’s constituency and segments

The Narayanapet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme is envisaged to provide irrigation water to one lakh acres in Mr. Revanth Reddy’s constituency Kodangal apart from Narayanpet and Makthal Assembly segments. It is aimed at providing drinking water to Narayanpet district.

In the first phase, the Government will spend ₹2,945 crore which aims to modernise Vutkur, Jayamma and Kankurthy tanks. In the second phase, the capacity of seven tanks would be increased and these include Jajapur, Doultabad, Bomraspet, Lakshmipur, Yerlapalli, Husnabad and Kodangal tanks. Construction of distributary canals will be taken up with an estimated cost of ₹1,404.50 crore so that water can be given through gravity.

Sources said water for the proposed project would be lifted from the Bhutpur reservoir constructed as part of the Bhima project instead of the Uddandapur reservoir to cut down the costs. The study of the project right from the first lifting point to the last point has been completed.

The Narayanpet-Kondangal LIS project proposes to irrigate 25,783 acres in Vutkur and Makthal mandals under the Makthal Assembly segment, 20,472 acres in Narayanpet, Dhanwada and Damaragidda in the Narayanpet segment and 53,745 acres in Kodangal, Maddur, Kosgi, Doulatabad and Bomraspet mandals under the Kodangal constituency.

The government has also decided to provide 0.38 tmcft of water for drinking water purposes in the Narayanpet district. The total storage capacity of the project is 4.022 tmcft.

Officials said the project is designed as per the surveys taken up in the combined State and also the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared. The administrative sanction was given on February 8 this year for ₹2,945.50 crores.