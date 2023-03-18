Revanth’s day-long dharna on Sunday on TSPSC leak

March 18, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy will sit on a day-long dharna at Gandhari mandal quarters in the Yellareddy constituency of Nizamabad district on Sunday against the government’s failure in stopping the leak of question papers related to the recruitment exams conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), and also demanding the resignation of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, taking moral responsibility.

Mr. Reddy earlier had called upon the Congress cadre to protest across the State, demanding Mr. KTR’s resignation on the leak issue.

The Congress president alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was least interested in the administration here and was busy with the politics and expansion of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). “His Telangana model is minimum governance and maximum politics,” and this was being promoted as Telangana model across the country, he alleged.

He said thousands of people sacrificed for Telangana and Congress was moved by their desire and gave Telangana but KCR has destroyed it completely with his irresponsible administration. The CM was the most irresponsible person in the State with least interest in administration, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy said there were doubts among people over the leaks as the goalpost was being changed every day. First, they said it was a honey trap and later changed it into hacking and now they were saying the papers were leaked. The accused all belonged to the BJP and BRS as was being alleged by them reflecting how both parties were involved in it. He said it was immature on the part of KTR to argue that IT Minister had no role in the IT infrastructure necessary for the TSPSC.