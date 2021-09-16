Revanth’s comments unwarranted, says Shashi Tharoor

PCC chief reportedly criticised MP for commending State government

Telangana Information Technology (IT) Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday accused Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy of using derogatory language against Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor for commending the State government’s work.

Mr. Tharoor told The Hindu that such a reaction from Mr. Reddy was “unwarranted” and could have been based on “inaccurate information”.

Mr. Reddy, who is perceived as close to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, said Mr. Rao was spreading “fake news”.

Earlier, Mr. Rao, who is also the working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), had tweeted, “As the chairman of the IT standing committee, Shashi Tharoor Ji had paid some compliments to the efforts of the Govt of Telangana recently.”

Last week, Mr. Tharoor visited Hyderabad where he is supposed to have appreciated the efforts of the State government.

“I was in Hyderabad leading the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology and my comments were confined to appreciating the government’s work in the information technology sector,” Mr. Tharoor said. “Such a reaction was totally unwarranted and may have been based on inaccurate information about what I said and the circumstances in which it was said.”

Sources close to Mr. Reddy said the Telangana Congress chief did not use any derogatory language against Mr. Tharoor.

Tagging Mr. Reddy, Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari tweeted, “Dr @ShashiTharoor is a valued colleague of yours & mine. It would have been better if you would have spoken to him if you had some misgivings about a purported statement of his. Grace & Propriety demands you withdraw your words.”