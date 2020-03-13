TelanganaHyderabad 13 March 2020 22:59 IST
Comments
Revanth’s arrest raised with Lok Sabha Speaker
Updated: 13 March 2020 22:59 IST
Malakjgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy, who is lodged in the Cherlapally jail, got support from his party MP Jothimani from Tamil Nadu, who has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
In a letter to the Speaker, she said Revanth Reddy has been arrested in an insignificant drone case and it was unfair and motivated by political reasons. She sought his intervention in releasing the MP on bail so that he could attend the Parliament sessions.
More In Telangana
Read more...