Telangana

Revanth’s arrest raised with Lok Sabha Speaker

Malakjgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy, who is lodged in the Cherlapally jail, got support from his party MP Jothimani from Tamil Nadu, who has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

In a letter to the Speaker, she said Revanth Reddy has been arrested in an insignificant drone case and it was unfair and motivated by political reasons. She sought his intervention in releasing the MP on bail so that he could attend the Parliament sessions.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 11:00:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/revanths-arrest-raised-with-lok-sabha-speaker/article31063326.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY