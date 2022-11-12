Revanth writes to Modi on promises in Reorganisation Act

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce an action plan on the unfulfilled promises of the A.P. Reorganisation Act and the injustice meted out to Telangana.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, he said Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao failed to get any of these promises fulfilled and the state BJP leaders too were in tune with him. “There is a notion in the Telangana society that your two parties were creating chaos for political purposes,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said for eight years, the TRS government, which should have taken the initiative to get these promises implemented, has been neglecting it. “CM KCR has not worked for the interests of the state, but his own political interests. Even now they are trying to divert public attention from these issues by stirring up controversies. In this context, as the Prime Minister of the country, it is your duty to fulfil the promises made in the Parliament.”

The Congress chief, in his letter, referred to various promises like the establishment of Bayyaram Steel Plant, railway coach factory at Kazipet, division of assets and organisations included in Schedules 9 and 10 of the Reorganisation Act, setting up a 4000 MW power plant under NTPC at Ramagundam and the ITIR project. He also said not a single institution of higher education like IIT, IIM, Agricultural University, IIIT which Telangana should get has been sanctioned.

Mr. Reddy said the Center had not even considered the demand to give national status to the Palamuru- Rangareddy project while it has also failed to resolve the water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He said handloom workers’ suicides continue unabated in Telangana and the imposition of 5% GST on handlooms has further worsened their situation.

The TPCC chief also alleged that no action had been taken against corruption by the state government despite the BJP Ministers Amit Shah, Gajendra Singh Shekawat and party’s national president J.P. Nadda alleging that Kaleshwaram had become an ATM for KCR’s family. In the auction of Kokapet and Khanamet lands, the State exchequer suffered a loss of ₹1000 to ₹1,500 crore. Even though the Congress party filed a complaint with the CBI supported by documents, no action has been taken.