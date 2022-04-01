Revanth writes to KCR, seeks national SIT on drug menace in Telangana 

April 01, 2022 23:46 IST

Fears that drug corridor is established between Goa and Hyderabad

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy has demanded the government to initiate steps for a national-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unravel the drug menace in Hyderabad, in view of the recent death of an engineering student allegedly due to addiction.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, he said that the Telangana society was stunned by the student’s death which reflected how deep-rooted the drug menace was. “It is feared that a drug corridor has been established between Goa and Hyderabad, going by the recent developments and the government never bothered to take the issue seriously despite the Congress raising it several times in the last five years, he said.

Arguing for setting up the SIT, he said every time the drug issue came up, names of politicians and people from the film industry had come to the fore and there are allegations that the government was going easy on them.

Moreover, recently, the Enforcement Directorate has also alleged that the state agencies were not cooperating in the investigation into money laundering related to drug money and this raises questions over the government’s sincerity in dealing with the menace, he argued.

Mr. Reddy said the drugs issue was also related to national security and it was the responsibility of the government to crush the drug peddlers and take the issue with utmost seriousness. He said the government should respond before more youngsters fall into this trap and destroy their lives.