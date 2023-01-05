Revanth writes to KCR seeking withdrawal of Kamareddy Master Plan

January 05, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has warned the government not to implement the Master Plan of Kamareddy Municipality without the consent of the farmers and stakeholders, and also demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recall the plan immediately.

In a letter to the Chief Minister here on Thursday, Mr. Reddy derided the government’s apathy towards the farmers who have been on warpath for the last one month. Not a single effort was made to convince the farmers or approve the plan in the village meetings reflecting the autocratic behaviour of the rulers, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy said farmers were losing highly valuable agricultural lands that give two crops every year and how can the government include such fertile lands for non-agriculture purpose. Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has to take the full responsibility for the ongoing stir and the agony of the farmers as it was his department.

The Congress president said the officials and even the Collector were dancing to the tunes of the government and he not willing to meet the protesting farmers was a sign of his arrogance and how undemocratically this government was functioning. He demanded the government engage the farmers in talks and take their approval before going ahead with the plan.

Blaming the Chief Minister for the suicide of farmer Ramulu, he demanded compensation of ₹1 crore to his family and also other support from the government. He also wanted the government to take responsibility for the clashes between the farmers and the police as this was due to the lopsided policies of the government. He said Congress will extend its total support to the protesting farmers in their just cause.