Revanth writes to KCR on urea shortage, demands free supply of fertilizers as promised

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy demanded the State government to supply fertilizers free of cost to all farmers, as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on April 13, 2017, during a meeting with farmers.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said that the promise remained unfulfilled even after five years, and unfortunately, the government was not able to supply fertilizers even though farmers were willing to pay. He said that long queues in front of the cooperative societies and agriculture cooperative offices across the State indicated the shortage in Telangana.

He also said that combined Nalgonda district was facing a huge shortage of fertilizers just when farmers needed it the most with paddy and cotton seeds sprouting now. But, for the last 20 days, farmers are seeing no stock board or are being supplied less than five bags when the need is more than 20 bags, he said.

Due to poor rains in districts covered under the Krishna basin, farmers have reduced the cultivation of paddy but still the government was unable to supply. When the demand was 2 lakh tonnes in the present season, the stocks are around 1.10 lakh tonnes, he added.

Inspects Tukkuguda meeting site

Meanwhile, Mr. Revanth Reddy inspected the Tukkuguda public meeting site on the city outskirts. The September 17 meeting is coinciding with the culmination of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. Ms. Sonia Gandhi will announce five guarantees from the dais to be implemented in Telangana when Congress comes back to power.

