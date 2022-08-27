Revanth writes to CM, seeking probe into Minister and MLA’s role in job scam

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has demanded an inquiry into the role of Minister Koppula Eashwar and Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander in the recruitment scam of temporary posts in Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL).

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao here, he said the government should compensate the family of Munja Harish, who committed suicide after he was removed from his job by the new contractor. He said Harish was one of several persons who paid money to the Minister and the MLA for temporary jobs with the promise that they would be regularised.

Mr. Reddy reminded that it was the Congress that revived the RFCL spending ₹1,000 crores. Now the Minister and MLA collected money ranging from ₹6 lakh to ₹15 lakh from 800-odd unemployed youths, he alleged, adding that the ruling party leaders also promised the youth that they could further ‘sell’ their jobs others in future.

However, a new contractor had now removed half of those temporarily recruited. Against this backdrop, Harish committed suicide and top leaders, including KCR and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, had not even responded with some assurance to people removed from the jobs. “What happened to KCR’s repeated assurances that no one indulging in corruption would be spared,” he asked.

Moreover, the post-mortem of Harish was shifted to Karimnagar by officials fearing some backlash from people during the Chief Minister’s visit to Ramagundam on Sunday. He demanded that the family be paid ₹50 lakh compensation and also a job be given to a family member.

Mr. Reddy also criticised the arrest of former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and DCC president Kavampalli Satyanarayana and other Congress leaders Adi Srinivas, Medipally Satyam, Komatireddy Narender Reddy while they went to see justice on behalf of the victim.