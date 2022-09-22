Revanth writes to CM seeking absorption of KTPS 6th phase workers

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy has appealed to Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao to absorb the labour, who worked in the 6th phase of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS), as artisans honouring the promise made to them.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said these workers had a huge role in stabilising the power sector in Telangana and their role is being ignored by the government despite the promise made by the officials and the government. These workers were promised to be absorbed as artisans for their commitment to the KTPS 6th phase construction from 2008 to 2013. They extended their services even in the KTPS 7th phase construction as well with the hope that they would be absorbed.

Mr. Reddy reminded that the TRANSCO Chairman and Managing Director, Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao also gave a written assurance to them. “Mr. Rao reiterated the same during the public hearing held for the 7th phase construction and also requested their support in the smooth construction of the project. In a press conference held in Palvancha on October 7, 2018, the same promise was made and even the Human Rights Commission was given a written assurance about their future,” he said.

But even after five years the promise was not kept and it was unfortunate that the CM was busy in politics while the workers are left in the lurch, Mr. Reddy said adding that the workers’ employment should be protected at any cost. “The progress made in the power sector is also due to their efforts.”