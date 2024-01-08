Revanth working to improve Centre-state relations destroyed by BRS: Bandla Ganesh

January 08, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Film actor and Congress leader Bandla Ganesh said the previous BRS government destroyed relations with the Centre with their inflated egos while Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy was building those bridges with the Centre realising that State’s interests were paramount.

This was the stark difference between the previous government and Mr. Revanth Reddy’s government and within one month, people are seeing a mature Chief Minister at the helm, the leader said at a press conference here.

In the last 30 days, BRS leaders only exposed their jealousy with unreasonable demands and statements while the government went ahead with its work with all sincerity. “Which government implemented two poll promises within two days of taking over the reins,” he asked.

Targeting BRS senior leaders T.Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao for criticising the new Chief Minister, he said they have to explain to people why they neglected getting the State’s due from the Centre in the last 10 years despite supporting the BJP government on several occasions. “They lacked sincerity while Mr. Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Ministers within a few days showcasing how serious the Congress government is.”

Mr.Ganesh also charged the BRS with insulting the offices of the Prime Minister and President while the Congress as a true believer in democracy gave the respect they deserved. In fact, Mr. Revanth Reddy called on former President Ramnath Kovind when he was in the city.

