Revanth will join BJP after elections, alleges KTR

October 05, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao alleged that TPCC president Revanth Reddy will join the BJP along with some Congress MLAs once the elections are over.

Speaking at several gatherings in Shadnagar, Raviryal, Vikarabad, and Kukatpally constituencies on Thursday, where he participated in various development works, the Minister called Opposition leaders Kishan Reddy and Revanth Reddy ‘political pygmies’. “They don’t have the stature to fight with KCR, who risked his life fighting for Telangana statehood,” he said.

He said that Mr. Kishan Reddy ran away when asked to resign during the Telangana movement, and Mr. Revanth Reddy was caught red-handed in the vote-for-note case. He said people should decide whether they need parties who sell seats and buy votes.

Comparing KCR and PM Modi, he said, “KCR is giving Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Beema, and uninterrupted and free electricity to farmers, while Mr. Modi promised to double farmers’ income but instead, doubled their problems.”

He also said that BJP and Congress should realise that BRS was the ‘A’ team of the people of Telangana.

